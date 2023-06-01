During the first months of 2023, long-awaited films have arrived in theaters. Now, almost nothing is missing for the premiere of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, the sequel to “Spiderman: into the Spider-Verse.” Sony Pictures’ proposal promises to captivate with the continuation of the story of Miles Morales. The film directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin Thompson and Kemp Powers will last 140 minutes. If you want to know more details about the feature film, review the guide that we leave you below.

When to watch “Spider-Man: across the Spider-Verse”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” opens on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Peru. However, in the United States it can be seen from Friday, June 2.

Where to see “Spiderman: Through the Spider-Verse”?

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” It will be available on the billboards of different cinemas in Peru:

cineplanet

Cinemark

movie star

Cinépolis.

Trailer for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Spiderman: Through the Spider-Verse”: cast

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen

Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart Brown/Spider-Punk

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man

Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099

Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman

Lauren Velez as Rio Morales

Jason Schwartzman as Stain

Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis.

