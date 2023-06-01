“The government is seriously considering imposing a new tax on YouTube,” said Mustafa Paytas, the official spokesman for the government, in a press conference following the weekly meeting of the government, adding that “every activity of any kind and has financial income must have a tax contribution.”“.

He added, in an interview with the media on the sidelines of the government council: “These procedures have now begun to be seriously considered, so that appropriate formulas will be sought for the enactment of this tax,” and promised to reveal in detail this issue at a later time, and to identify the target groups for the tax, and the method of organizing this tax. the operation.

The legal status of YouTubers

The minister’s statements left a division among content makers in Morocco, between supporters and apprehensions of this step. While bloggers such as Mustafa Swinga welcomed the imposition of a tax on this group, as a matter of tax justice, others considered that it might be unfair to some..

For his part, Amine Raghib, one of the oldest e-content makers in Morocco, described this step as ambiguous, given that influencers were not involved in making this decision. He stressed the need to listen to this category in order to know how it works, because some things are often misunderstood.

Content creation costs

Ragheeb added, in a statement to Sky News Arabia, that the incomes of content makers are not all net profits, because some of them have become professionals and employ a full team in preparation, design, lighting and studio management, which are costs that burden this category, and increase their burdens..

The owner of the “Professional” blog asked about the possibility of implementing this procedure, in the absence of a legal status framing content makers in Morocco. In this regard, he called for developing a clear vision of the status of the content maker in order to enable him to have a set of privileges that preserve his dignity, and in return, to extract the due taxes in full transparency..

Enhance transparency

In response to the issue, economist Rachid Sari considered that the goal of the government taking this step is not purely financial, but rather is to legalize this sector, which is still unstructured in Morocco. What is more appropriate, according to the university professor, is to shed light on the incomes of this group and count their resources, in order to avoid money laundering and defeat suspicious activities..

And he continued, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that Morocco has made great strides in this regard, and its efforts culminated in getting out of the gray list related to financing terrorism and money laundering..

This means that this government approach can be considered strategic, because the main objective of imposing a tax on content makers is in this direction, and it will also contribute to enhancing tax justice..

It is noteworthy that Moroccan press reports recently talked about the start of the General Directorate of Taxes, to notify Moroccan celebrities on social networking sites, especially “YouTube”, in order to reveal their income and pay their taxes..

According to the first estimates for the past three years, the amount of money requested to be paid to the tax administration is approximately 45 million dirhams, equivalent to 4.5 million dollars..