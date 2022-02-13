Some time ago, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, confirmed that Daredevil will arrive at UCM from the hand of Charlie Cox, an actor who played the superhero in his series of the same name for Netflix. His entry into the movie universe, in fact, occurred with the premiere of Spiderman: no way home and the fans were very excited about it.

For his part, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin also had his long-awaited return with Hawkeye. In that sense, with both characters already in the management of ‘The house of ideas’, it is possible that their paths will cross in the short or medium term. This has been revealed by a new report from Geekosity magazine.

Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil appeared in the first minutes of Spiderman no way home and confirmed the return of Charlie Cox to the character. Photo: Composition/Netflix/Marvel

According to the aforementioned medium, the development of a new trilogy of Tom Holland’s ‘Trepamuros’ would leave behind his life at school, to make way for his university stage. In that transition, possibly from Spiderman 4, Matt Murdock would resume his presence in Peter Parker’s life as his lawyer.

However, his work as the legal support of the protagonist does not mean that he will not participate in the action. In this way, the portal indicates that Black Cat would arouse the curiosity of ‘Spidey’ in the criminal underworld. At that time, ‘The Guardian Devil’ and the Kingpin would go head to head.

Vincent D’Onofrio returned as Kingpin for Disney Plus’s Hawkeye. Photo: Composite/Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

Charlie Cox, whose Daredevil could have a cameo in She-Hulk, told The Hollywood Reporter that he wants to reunite with D’Onofrio: “I guess, I hope our worlds collide again because the things we’ve done in the past were tremendously fun to do, and he’s an amazing actor.”

For now, fans hope that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ plans for Spiderman will be announced soon, especially since Holland himself has made clear his desire to give way to another version of the arachnid superhero.