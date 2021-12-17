On the last December 15, 2021, Spiderman: no way home was finally released in several countries, the long-awaited film starring Tom Holland that will bring old villains from previous sagas. A few hours after its release, the film has generated various reactions from fans and, for the most part, they assure that it is quite a show.

As is customary after each installment, the cast is almost always ready to declare some anecdotes related to the film, for this reason, the actor Willem dafoe, recognized for giving life to Green Goblin In the first arachnid saga created by Sam Raimi, he stated how he agreed to return to the franchise.

In an interview with the Mulderville media, Dafoe confessed to the executives of Marvel studios that he wanted to film his action scenes himself instead of using CGI technology.

“Doing these physical things is important to me. In fact, one of the first things I said to Jon Watts and Amy Pascal is that I didn’t want to appear simply as a cameo or shooting just close-ups. I wanted to do the action parts because they are fun for me, “commented the actor.

The artist added that he enjoys shooting those scenes. “Also, it’s really impossible to add integrity or fun to the character if you don’t participate in them. All those action things inform about your relationships with the characters and the story, “he concluded.

What will happen in Spider-Man: no way home?

The film revolves around Peter Parker and how he will come to Doctor Strange so that his life returns to normal after Mystery revealed to the world that he is the arachnid.

However, things will not go as expected and the wall-crawler must face Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro and other villains from the franchise.

