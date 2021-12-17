Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Do you recognize this Federal Minister? © Screenshot Soundcloud

Marco Buschmann recently became Federal Minister of Justice. After work, the doctor of law realizes himself as a music producer.

Berlin – Marco Buschmann is one of four FDP politicians in the new traffic light cabinet. In addition to his work as Federal Minister of Justice, the Gelsenkirchen native also works as a hobby DJ. Buschmann has been publishing pieces of music on the Soundcloud platform for years. His tracks are currently being heard more and more frequently.

“MB Sounds”: Justice Minister Buschmann produces Lindner angry speech

Buschmann appears under the pseudonym “MBSounds”. His best-known piece is six years old and is entitled “Angry Speech”. It is accompanied by a speech by FDP party leader Christian Lindner from January 2015. At that time, Buschmann was federal manager of the FDP.

Lindner was a member of the state parliament in North Rhine-Westphalia and went to the lectern on the subject of setting up a company. When he started his speech there was – as Lindner would later say – a “stupid interjection” from the SPD politician Volker Münchow. Lindner must have “experience with the start-up culture”, said Münchow, referring to Linder’s failure with his company. In the early 2000s, Lindner founded a start-up company that ultimately had to file for bankruptcy.

The eloquent Lindner took up the criticism of the SPD politician and gave a three-minute tirade in the Düsseldorf state parliament. He also referred to a speech by the SPD Prime Minister at the time, Hannelore Kraft, who advocated not condemning entrepreneurial failure. “Didn’t you hear what the Prime Minister said, colleague from the SPD?” In the direction of Kraft, Lindner said: “You have someone in your own ranks, Prime Minister, who doesn’t listen to what you are doing. This is your colleague. That is one of the reasons why people today prefer to go into public service rather than start their own business. “

Lindner’s speech, which ended with the words “that was fun”, was seen by more than 500,000 people on YouTube. Buschmann took up his party colleague’s “angry speech”, added a few beats and thus made for his most famous hit. “MBSounds” writes under the song: “German media spoke of” angry speech “. This piece expresses that anger in a musical way. ”37,000 people have already listened to the song.

Buschmann on his music hobby: “Hopefully nobody’s ears hurt”

Buschmann has published a total of 56 tracks. They cannot be assigned to a single genre, they range from Electro, Dreamhouse and Trance. The titles are called “Epic Christmas Medley” or “Night Drive”. A bit of FDP history can also be found in the pieces “Shadow Years”. In the song “Second Speech of Anger”, Buschmann takes up Lindner again. He provides the background music for a Linder speech against the AfD.

Buschmann recently commented on the increased number of listeners on his account on Twitter. “I feel very honored … Hopefully nobody’s ears hurt now.” (as)