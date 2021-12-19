Spider-Man: no way home is already in theaters around the world and we all know it either because we have gone to see the Marvel Studios movie or because of all the publicity that has been generated in recent weeks. In addition, there is the big question: will we see Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland together and save the world?

Kevin Feige said that Spider-Man still has stories to tell in Marvel’s MCU. Photo: Composition / Marvel Sudios

One piece of news that has made the film industry too happy is the success of the Spider-Man film. The official premiere of Spider-Man: no way home in the United States was on Friday, December 17 and, despite having released two days later than in other countries, Sin camino a casa has surpassed the box office.

According to information from Variety, The Marvel movie has swept away its proposed goal for the entire weekend, earning $ 121.5 million on its first day of release alone , leaving behind, by very little, Avengers: end game, a tape that, so far, is the first on the list, with US $ 156.7 million raised.

Spider-Man: no way home could be the movie that saves the film industry after the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Composition / Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios

Interestingly, the expected figure for the first weekend was between $ 150 to 180 million. However, Tom Holland’s third audiovisual broke his own proposed record. To the point that now Spider-Man: no way home is expected to collect US $ 242 million until this Sunday, December 19 .

Definitely, Spider-Man: No Road Home is one of the most anticipated films of the year and the numbers prove it. We cannot fail to mention that another index of this profit is the increase in the price of tickets; however, this does not detract from the material at all.