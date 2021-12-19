Quirinale, Mario Draghi points to us again

Mario Draghi is still aiming for the Quirinale. Repubblica writes it, according to which it is a “scenario it has not given up on”. The newspaper directed by Maurizio Molinari explains that “the political chaos pushes the” Draghian “galaxy even more to aim for the quirinal objective. Also because the alternative – at least so it is feared – is a Parliament rendered ungovernable by the battle for a President of the Republic chosen by only one side. The fear, in short, is that in the absence of a very wide pact on the Colle, the tensions in January will end up sterilizing even the action of the current executive “.

Draghi does not want to remain in Palazzo Chigi without national unity

In short, Draghi not only still points to the Quirinale. But he makes it known that without national unity he could also think of leaving Palazzo Chigi. “Draghi obviously read the words of Matteo Salvini, those in which the Northern League player asked him to stay at Palazzo Chigi,” where do you want to go, right now? “, Wrote Repubblica. “Harsh words, which come after the repeated requests made by Silvio Berlusconi to the premier to continue until 2023 (the Cavaliere should go to Colle, according to Arcore’s dreams). Here, the thrust of the Northern League was interpreted as an act substantially hostile “.

The Salvini-Meloni challenge on Colle and early elections

In the meantime, Salvini himself calls on the center-right and challenges Giorgia Meloni on the early elections. As Repubblica always points out, “the race for the Quirinale, and above all the early elections, divide the main representatives of the camp, Giorgia Meloni and Salvini himself”. The first wants to immediately go to the vote with Draghi al Colle, the second wants to keep Mario in Palazzo Chigi in 2023. The challenge began inside the center-right, but also pay attention to the moves of the prime minister himself.