Spider-Man: No Way Home is rightly one of the highest-grossing superhero movies ever, at least in the United States of Americato the point of beating other very important films such as Avatar. This is the news that emerged from the official channels and then picked up by colleagues overseas who place the epic adventure with Tom Holland in the shoes of climbing walls, in third place of the ranking for the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema, in the USA

After all, we couldn’t have expected such lesser results, given the actual quality of the director’s latest effort Jon Watss, which also obtained excellent evaluations from specialized critics. By the way, you can read our opinions on the best Spider-Man movie ever made at this link.

Our tones are so enthusiastic, as well as for the actual quality of the film even for gods very specific reasonsindeed we will dare to say, for 3 specific reasons dressed in red and blue – anyone who has seen the film will immediately understand what we mean – ed.

That said, here is some data regarding this new and very good milestone for Spider-Man: No Way Home which has scored since the release (60 days ago) well 760.988 million dollars in the USA alone, exceeding by “Little” (488 thousand dollars) Avatar in third place as film more “Profitable” of American history.

On the other hand, global collections reach far more mammoth levels, albeit ranking is lower. No Way Home has indeed earned 1.8 billion dollarspeaking eighth as the highest-performing film ever at the box office.

Returning to the US ranking, the new Spidey came later Star Wars: The Force Awakens in first position, while Avengers: Endgame it is second with stratospheric collections. In the fourth we therefore have our dear Avatarthen followed by Black Panther, Avengers Infinity War, Titanic, Jurassic World, Avengers and in tenth place Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

On a global level, however, the first position is firmly held by the film of James Cameroon that with Avatar he achieved an impressive level of stardom and beating every other possible contender with $ 2.84 billion at the box office.