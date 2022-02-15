The episode of the GF Vip airs on February 14 to coincide with Valentine’s Day, the feast of love. The program opens by immediately addressing a delicate issue, which has arisen in the last few days inside the house. THE protagonists I am Barù, Delia Duran and Jessica Selassié.

Source GF Vip study

There Princess Ethiopian, he had never hidden his interest in Barù already from its entrance. But something, or rather someone, seems to have put a spoke in the wheel at Selassié. Also Delia sets his eyes on the Vippone, unleashing so some jealousy.

Between jokes and provocations, the model snatches a kiss from the man. Barù has always been inclined to play and to provocation. Tease And to play with the women of the house, he does very well indeed. Duran had already shown, on several occasions, her interest in her, declaring that she found the gieffino a very interesting man.

Once inside the house he gave free rein to his seductive weapons. And during a confessional, the model unexpectedly kisses Barù. But the two throw their hands forward, explaining that in reality it’s all a game: “We were kidding, I have no intention of doing anything with Barù”.

But Jessica is not of the same opinion. The princess is convinced that the model’s attitude was not correct towards her. Especially after having declared and spoken with Duran about her of her interest in Vippone: “I have always said so and therefore it seems to me that you are making fun of me”.

Alfonso Signorini calls Barù to testify, who tries to lighten the tone with an ironic joke: “I’m working, I’m in this program to make an audience”.

Jessica is very upset and Delia is deeply upset. We will see what will happen with Alex’s entry into the house, which will certainly break many balances.