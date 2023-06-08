The fantastic multiverse of Spider-Man arrived in movie theaters in Peru and has left fans of the arachnid superhero speechless with “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse“. Not only has he reinvented the characters, but he has exploited the possibilities of the Spider-Verse. The praise has not been slow to appear.

To everyone’s surprise, the second part of the saga has not presented post-credit scenes as its predecessor and the famous MCU productions did. What many did not know is that the film did have one, but it ended up being discarded.

Why did “Spider-Man: across the Spider-Verse” remove its post-credit scene?

In a press conference, the directors of “Spider-Man: across the Spider-Verse” revealed that there are two deleted scenes that did not see the light in the theatrical version. The first featured The Stain walking into a Spider-Man villain bar and becoming the laughingstock of everyone.

As for the post-credit scene, Miles Morales’ nemesis returns to the same bar to show off his new powers. Thereupon, he annihilates everyone without mercy.

What is “Spider-Man: across the Spider-Verse” about?

“After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man’s entire friendly neighborhood of Brooklyn is catapulted across the Multiverse, where they encounter a team of Spider-Mans tasked with protecting their very existence. But when the heroes clash over how Dealing with a new threat, Miles finds himself up against the other spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero in order to save the people he loves most.”

Where to watch “Spider-Man: across the Spider-Verse”?

“Spider-Man: across the Spider-Verse” premiered on May 31 in Peruvian theaters and continues on the billboards of various chains such as Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinepolis and Cinestar. As for its launch via streaming, there are still no details about it, but it is expected to reach Netflix.

