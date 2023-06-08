Mrs Maria Isabel Amparano Reyes78 years old, was located lifeless this Wednesday afternoon, after she had been reported missing last Sunday to the north from the city of Hermosillo.

According to the first reports, the elderly woman was found very close to her home in the subdivision The Angelslocated north of the capital of Sonora.

After an Alba Protocol alert was activated, the search of Mrs. “Chabelita” with dogs and drones in the vicinity of the johnson hillin the vicinity of the house of the lady.

At first, his relatives thought that he would be with one of his sons or daughters, but it was later ruled out, so the complaint was filed on Monday and the search began with volunteers, trained dogs, and drones.

Clementina Grijalva Amparano, daughter of the deceased, told the media that the search for her mother had already been carried out with the support of trained dogs and drones in the vacant lot where it was located two blocks from his house.

"The sniffing dogs walked here, there were people in groups, brigade members; It is strange, but I trust the authorities who are going to investigate, "she said.

“The sniffing dogs walked here, there were people in groups, brigade members; It is strange, but I trust the authorities who are going to investigate, ”she said.

The staff of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC) reiterated their confidence that they will investigate the case of his mother’s death.

Staff from the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) carried out the transfer of the body so that through analysis in the Scientific Laboratory the causes of death of the elderly woman can be determined.