“Spider-Man: no way home” made the dream come true. Not only did the Spider-Verse come about, but it also brought back Tobey Maguire in his old role as Spider-Man. However, it would not be the end of the road for our friendly neighbor.

At the end of the film, Maguire’s character returned to his original timeline and fans were left wondering what new adventures he would have. To their delight, Sam Raimi does not rule out directing the fourth part of the saga that began 20 years ago.

“I realized after doing Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team. I love Toby. I love Kirsten Dunst. I believe that all things are possible,” said director Sam Raimi in an interview for Fandango.

“I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel Studios would be interested in that at this point. I haven’t really pursued that, but it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

Sam Raimi wants to finalize his film project. Photo: Composition/Marvel

Previously, some reports hinted at the possibility of seeing Maguire and Garfield in new MCU projects, including cameos in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Now, the filmmaker’s statements seem to increase the chances that “Spider-Man 4” will become a reality.