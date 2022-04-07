Dybala, Milan or Premier League? La Joya at the crossroads after leaving Juventus

The future of Paulo Dybala it might still be in A leaguein Milan, but not shore Inter at the court of Marotta? Rumors about the Joya dalla Juventus to the Milan (obviously on a free transfer, given that the Juventus contract expires at the end of the season and will not be renewed) Corriere dello Sport is relaunching it in these hours. “To date for Dybala they have moved Arsenal And Newcastle which did not go beyond the expression of interest. Paulo is still cold, although he prefers to leave Italy: if he does not find what he is looking for abroad, his preference would fall on Milan, whose policy does not provide for particularly long and costly economic agreements “.Inter writes: “The availability of Marotta, the amateur who brought Paulo to Juve from Palermo, is appreciable: not being able to load up with demanding engagements, he let the player know that for a year, at practicable numbers, he would gladly take him for allow it to re-launch in style “.

Milan suggestion then for Dybala? This hypothesis is far from simple and at the moment we do not go beyond the transfer market scenario. But one thing is certainly true: the Rossoneri could move on to a player of international standing in that role. Between Brahim Diaz (behind the tips) e Messias (on the right: still to be seen if it will be redeemed by the Crotone) there have been ups and downs. The Milan of the future wants to grow further and have more certainty in the playmaker department.

Milan-Asensio, hunt for the Real Madrid attacking midfielder

And in these hours the prices of Asensio. The 26-year-old Spaniard is one year from the expiration of his contract with the real Madrid: Ancelotti he considers it a very good alternative, he would like a team that would give him a more central role. The Rossoneri also really like him for his flexibility, he can play both right and behind the forwards. His assessment? Around 25 million. Beware of the English competition, of course, but the Milan track is open. Then there are the luxury alternatives: da Domenico Berardi of Sassuolo to the 22-year-old Dutchman Noa Lang of Brugge (both players starting from the right). The track leading to the Belgian 201 class playmaker is complicated but not impossible Charles De Ketelaereanother Nerazzurri jewel, with a price tag of around 40 million euros.

Read also:

“2022 GDP at 3.1%. On Affaritaliani.it the entire DEF of the Draghi government

War, the pro-American soldier Letta does not convince the Italians

Sale of VAT-free weapons, M5s: “Interrogation to Mef and Defense”

Ius scholae reads by the summer. Citizenship before the age of 18. It’s right?

Why has Netflix lost over 35% of its value since the beginning of the year? The 4 reasons

Mattia Santori, from Sardines to the defense of geese: the web goes wild. VIDEO

Eni, Calvosa: “We are always projected to the future”

JTI Italia, presented the first course on ecological transition

Milan, inauguration of the first Primark store in via Torino