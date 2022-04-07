The vast majority of European political leaders allied with Russian President Vladimir Putinalthough some have tried to erase evidence of that alliance in recent months, they are opposition leaders, not government leaders.

From the French Marine Le Pen (whose 2017 electoral campaign was financed by a loan from a Russian bank close to the Kremlin, and who aspires to reach the Elysee in the elections this Sunday) to the Italian Matteo Salvini (who took photos in the Red Square in Moscow with a t-shirt with the image of Putin) passing through the Spanish neo-Francoists of Santiago Abascal, the German extreme right of AfD or the British pro-Brexit Nigel Farage.

In addition to all those far-right parties, Putin has two allies ruling in Europe. Within the European Union it has the Hungary of the ultra-nationalist Viktor Orban. Outside the bloc, waiting as a candidate country for accession in the more or less distant future, Alexander Vucic’s Serbia. Last Sunday, Orban and Vucic both went to the polls and both came out reinforced with overwhelming majorities.

Orban won 53% of the vote (the Hungarian electoral system gives him more than two-thirds of the seats) against 35% of the opposition coalition that was trying to unseat him. Vucic, who was running for president, will not even have to go to the second round after reaching nearly 60% of the votes in the first round and leaving his main rival with less than 20%.

Orban and Vucic are the two European leaders most condescending to the Russian attack on Ukraine. Serbia is not a member of NATO or the European Union and the Serbs, Orthodox, have traditionally been close to the Russians. Russia was one of the few countries that supported Serbia when NATO attacked it to stop the ethnic cleansing it was carrying out in Kosovo. That memory continues to influence the country’s politics. The Serbian is the only European government that does not apply any sanctions to Russia for the attack on Ukraine.

Alexander Vucic, President of Serbia.

The case of Hungary is different and perhaps more serious because it does not seem to be a matter of political tradition or State policy but rather a personal decision of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Hungary is a member of the European Union. He could have vetoed sanctions on Russia, but he doesn’t. As a member of NATO, it is one of the few that has not sent weapons to Ukraine and even prevents weapons from other countries headed for Ukraine from passing through its territory or airspace.

Orban’s victory was overwhelming. If the latest polls gave almost a technical tie, the final result cleared all doubts. With 53% of the votes, Orban’s Fidesz took 18 points from the opposition coalition, which had come together to nullify the electoral limitations that Orban has been including in the laws in recent years. The opposition candidate, the conservative but pro-European Peter Marky-Zay, denounced what he considers to be “an anti-democratic drift” in Hungary.

Vucic and Orban are the two European rulers who have the best relations with the Kremlin. If Vucic’s relationship with Orban is more a matter of tradition and state politics, Orban’s seems like friendship and even admiration. In 2014, after Russia forcibly annexed the Ukrainian province of Crimea and began helping armed separatists in Donbass with men, weapons and money, Orban admired the “Russian model”.

Vucic is not as provocative as Orban. He maintains cordial diplomatic relations with Brussels, but plays two cards and behaves in an authoritarian manner at home, controlling the institutions to ensure the predominant role of his party and controlling the media. Vucic follows the sentiment of his population, which is still mostly against NATO.

The two countries are highly dependent on Russian gas and Russia supplies them with that gas cheaply. Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky is seen as an opponent. The Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to Hungary early on Wednesday to protest what it considers Zelensky’s “insults” to Hungary.







Voting at the UN

The truth is that it will be increasingly difficult for Putin to circumvent the restrictions that the West imposes on him. By the way, the UN will vote today whether to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council. In addition, the United States and the United Kingdom tightened sanctions against the Kremlin on Wednesday.

On the one hand, the suspension of Russia from that UN body, an initiative promoted by Washington, is a movement that several countries see as fundamental given the accusations that fall on Russia for the atrocities committed by Moscow soldiers in Ukraine.

The vote will take place in the General Assembly, where the 193 UN states sit. Until now, that mechanism has been used only once: in 2011 Libya was suspended after the violent repression of protests against the regime of Muammar Gaddafi, but its membership was restored that same year.

To suspend Russia, the US-backed proposal must win a two-thirds majority. Since only votes for and against are taken into account, it is possible that a large number of countries will choose to abstain and the text will go ahead anyway.

In another key aspect of the day on Wednesday, Washington and London imposed “devastating” new sanctions against Russia. The new measures prohibit investments in Russia and provide for the freezing of all assets in the United States of the public bank Sberbank and Alga Bank.

The White House said the initiatives, which also affected two of Putin’s daughters (Maria and Katerina), are intended to make Russia a “pariah” in the world economy. The sanctions of the United Kingdom determine for their part “the end of British imports of Russian energy”.

On why the decision was made to freeze the assets of Putin’s daughters, Washington suspects that Russian politicians “hide assets” behind family and friends.

“These individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people, and some of them are responsible for providing the necessary support to prop up Putin’s war against Ukraine,” the White House said.





