Fans of Spider-man 2 have been rocked by shocking news from Asia: China has created its own ‘artificial sun’ – nuclear fusion reactor EAST (Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak)– and it has quickly become a trend on Twitter thanks to the followers of the ‘Trepamuros’. This scientific achievement has caused many to remember the fate of the Doctor octopus in the sequel to Sam Raimi starring Tobey Maguire.

As some would say: “Reality surpasses fiction” . What was a few years ago the plot of a Marvel villain, has now become a real event.

China’s nuclear fusion reactor reached the temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius and the reactions did not wait in networks.

Phrases like “Turn it off, Otto!” Y “The power of the sun in the palm of my hand” , came to mind of Spider-Man 2 fanatic netizens upon learning of the milestone.

From fiction to reality

As explained Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute of Plasma Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and director of the project, the goal of Chinese scientists is create nuclear fusion like the Sun to provide a constant stream of clean energy that supplies his nation.

It is a goal very similar to that of Doctor Otto Octavius ​​(Dr. Octopus) in the Marvel film which, as many will remember, ends with his own death and with the city on the verge of being annihilated.

The reactions of the fans

Despite the fact that the scientific achievement seeks to create an energy source that does not produce pollution, the followers of Spider-Man 2 remembered how dark the situation can become.

