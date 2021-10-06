The tests he underwent revealed a distractive injury to the calf of his right leg

La Spezia – Bad tile for Spezia who will have to renounce the Moroccan midfielder with French citizenship for at least two months Mehdi Bourabia: the tests he underwent showed a distractive injury to the calf of his right leg.

For the player, who arrived last summer on loan from Sassuolo, it promises to be a long stop.

A heavy absence for the coach Thiago Motta who was confirmed on the Aquilotta bench but at the resumption of the championship he will have to win with Salernitana to avoid the risk of an exemption.

