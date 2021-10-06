He is mourning in the Virunga park, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, after the death of a famous mountain gorilla named Ndakasi. Located in the turbulent province of North Kivu, the Virunga National Park – a Unesco World Heritage Site since 1979, decreed in danger since 1994 – is often at the center of a sad chronicle for attacks on rangers in charge of surveillance and civilians. Ndakasi became famous when, in August 2019, she had herself photographed, together with her friend Ndeze: head held high, seemingly natural pose, in a few hours the ‘selfie’ of the two gorillas had gone around the world.

Ndakasi, a gorilla born in April 2007, was found just two months old by park rangers, clinging to the lifeless body of her mother, killed a few hours earlier by poachers. The gorillina had then been transferred to a rescue center in Goma, where Andrè Bauma has always taken care of her, who gave her warmth and comfort to help her recover from the trauma of losing her family. And right in the arms of Andrè the gorilla, grown in the meantime, died; and the photo of the two, portrayed together, with Ndakasi abandoned on the chest of his ‘dad’. it is poignant.

Photo credit: Mathieu Shamavu (Virunga National Park)

After a long period of rehabilitation, Ndakasi had been transferred to the Senkwekwe Center, the gorilla orphanage in Virunga, which has been open since 2009. For over 11 years Ndakasi has lived a peaceful life with her caretakers, Andrè and Patrick Sadiki Karabaranga, together with other mountain gorillas who have also been orphaned. From September 26, her health conditions rapidly worsened, after a long illness, and the gorilla died in the arms of her keeper and lifelong friend, Andrè.

A unique place for the richness of its biodiversity, the Virunga park is famous all over the world as a remote refuge for the last species of mountain gorillas, but it has become a veritable powder keg in a historically unstable region, on the border with Rwanda. formerly the scene of the so-called Great African War, fought between 1998 and 2003.

Since then the Virunga, an area of ​​7,800 km2 that is home to important populations of elephants, hippos, okapi and chimpanzees, has been the haunt of numerous armed groups that threaten the future of the oldest protected area in Africa, primarily the rangers who they ensure the protection of anyone who comes close to them and may threaten their interests. According to a budget released by the park authorities themselves, in the last 25 years at least 200 rangers have been killed inside it to defend animals and civilians. A heavy balance that makes Virunga the protected natural area that has paid the highest blood tribute in the world for its protection.

Most of the latest deadly attacks on the guards have been carried out by the Mayi Mayi militiamen, one of the many armed groups that sow death in the region and compete for control of natural and mineral resources. It is precisely in the area of ​​the park that the Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and a soldier from the Carabinieri lost their lives last February in the attack on a convoy of the local UN mission, the Monusco. , not far from the city of Butembo, in the east of the Great Lakes Country.

