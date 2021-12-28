Spice – A direct conversation with the head of the sports sector Riccardo Pecini relaunches the quotations of Thiago Motta in La Spezia. The Italian-Brazilian coach will regularly be on the bench against Verona at the resumption of the championship, a match that he will start preparing from Wednesday 29 December at the Follo sports center.

This is the result of today’s confrontation within the Ligurian company, in the days when the Platek family, owner since last February, is far away in the United States. Before returning to training, a confrontation between the coach and the team is expected, which showed great signs of vitality on the field in the last two matches of the first round, snatching four points from Empoli and Naples.

However, some aspects of the management of the dressing room remain, analyzed today together with Pecini himself, which do not completely convince the owners. Some important elements, such as Verde and Sala, recently finished out of the squad for technical choice, do not perform at their best in the new roles that were sewn on him by Motta, while a young talent like Antiste suffers from intermittent use.

Motta is also asked for tactical continuity, even before the results, after passing in the season from 3-4-3 to 4-3-3, then 4-2-3-1 and finally 3-5-2. Situation that remains fluid in any case. La Spezia keeps the names of Rolando Maran And Davide Nicola if in the next few days there is not the desired change of pace.

