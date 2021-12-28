The Red Devils of Toluca team is one of the best strengthened for the start of the 2022 Clausura Tournament. Those led by coach Ignacio Ambriz seek to play a prominent role so that in this way they can have a greater opportunity to the long-awaited title number eleven.
Here we present how the stove football from the choricero set: latest news and rumors.
The most recent signing of the Toluca team was the Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzo. The former Mazatlán FC player already trains alongside his teammates and is expected to be one of the strong cards of coach Ignacio Ambriz.
In the last hours the name of Luis Quinones in the whole of the State of Mexico.
The forward already knows what it is to defend the scarlet colors, being a fundamental piece for the two finals of 2018.
This time Quiñones has a foot and a half outside Tigres, so both directives are negotiating his signing. According to the first reports, it would be in the next few hours when Toluca could make it official.
The return of Leo Fernandez it was announced weeks ago. The expectation in the fans was wide, because there was nothing specific.
It was until means of Fox Sports They made it clear that the Uruguayan’s return was only expected, since he was vacationing in his country.
A couple of weeks ago his arrival was made official and now he is one of the strong cards of the club for the Clausura 2022.
While it is true that the rumors have cooled, the interest of the Toluca board of directors for the forward Nicolas Lopez it was real.
Those in long scarlet pants approached to ask with interest about the ‘Tooth’. The feline managers did not look down on his departure, however, the negotiation did not prosper, due to the high cost of the attacker.
That was how they offered Luis Quiñones, a player who could defend the Toluca shirt for the second time in his career.
Another element that has rotated in the orbit of Toluca is Jürgen Damm. The Mexican sprinter who plays for Atlanta United could return to Aztec soccer, and the Choriceros are one of the clubs that has raised his hand to ask about his services.
However, the issue of salary could be one of the main impediments for the negotiation not to take place.
