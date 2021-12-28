? ⚽️ | ???? ?????? ?? ??? They placed him as one of the best ?????????? from Grita México A21! Now @camilosanvezzo he dresses as Diablo to write one ???? ???????? with our team. Welcome, Camilo! ?#SomosElToluca pic.twitter.com/WRtuftLbvN – Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) December 27, 2021

The forward already knows what it is to defend the scarlet colors, being a fundamental piece for the two finals of 2018.

This time Quiñones has a foot and a half outside Tigres, so both directives are negotiating his signing. According to the first reports, it would be in the next few hours when Toluca could make it official.

?? The prodigal son is back! Join us tomorrow at the Nemesio Diez Stadium for the presentation of ??? ????? ́ ???? ! ? 12: 00hrs#SomosElToluca pic.twitter.com/qtRvkrmoph – Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) December 18, 2021

It was until means of Fox Sports They made it clear that the Uruguayan’s return was only expected, since he was vacationing in his country.

A couple of weeks ago his arrival was made official and now he is one of the strong cards of the club for the Clausura 2022.

Those in long scarlet pants approached to ask with interest about the ‘Tooth’. The feline managers did not look down on his departure, however, the negotiation did not prosper, due to the high cost of the attacker.

That was how they offered Luis Quiñones, a player who could defend the Toluca shirt for the second time in his career.

However, the issue of salary could be one of the main impediments for the negotiation not to take place.