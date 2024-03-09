La Spezia – Now or never. With exactly ten days to go until the end of the championship, and with four direct clashes on the calendar, Spezia needs points. Serie B is at the last corner. And the eaglets still find themselves embroiled in the fight not to be relegated.

The first challenge is al South Tyrol. Exactly the team that, at their seasonal debut, first deluded the whites that they could experience a triumphal year but then condemned them to deal with a reality that few imagined would be so harsh. Six months later, the Ligurians and the South Tyroleans return to face each other, separated by 8 points in the standings. Some are fighting to avoid falling into Serie B. Others are fighting to definitively close the issue of survival and perhaps even look to the play-offs not far away.

The official lineups of Spezia – Sudtirol

It will be an intense match, with multiple meanings. In the first leg it even ended 3 to 3. Moro, a brace, and Reca scored. And Massimiliano Alvini was still sitting on the bench. A very different situation from that experienced today on the shores of the Gulf of Poets. Luca D'Angelo is in command and the squad was revolutionized in the January transfer window. Once again, in fact, the coach from Abruzzo chooses to rely on the new ones. There is Falcinelli, the heavy striker flanked by Verde. But there is also Mateju, who plays on the right wing, Nagy, who pairs with Salvatore Esposito in the middle of the field, and Bertola (in place of Tanco, out in the warm-up) in the trio guarding Zoet's door together with Hristov and Captain Nikolaou. To complete the eleven chosen by the coach, and lined up on the pitch with the 3-5-2, there are Bandinelli and Elia: the former Palermo player will act on the left out.

On the other hand, Valente responds with the same form. A lineup that has brought positive results in recent days. Poluzzi is in goal. The attack is entrusted to Casiraghi, a star in the first leg with a brace, and Odogwu. Tait, Peeters and Kurtic move in midfield, with Davì and Molina on the outside. Finally, Masiello, Scaglia and Cagnano have the task of protecting the goal.