The Sinking City 2 was announced during this week's Xbox Partner Preview, but despite this rather solid presentation the developers of the Frogwares theme still decided to use Kickstarter to finance the project in crowdsourcing, and this is mainly due to the War in Ukraine and the risks deriving from this.
We have already seen the presentation trailer for The Sinking City 2 which, in fact, was officially announced on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series financing through Kickstarterto guarantee a sort of “safety net” in the face of the risks that such investments may entail.
Being the Ukrainian team, the political and economic situation in the country is obviously difficult, still being in one state of war almost constant with Russia, which makes it difficult to develop a title with a production of a certain caliber like The Sinking City 2, and for this reason the Kickstarter can represent additional economic security for Frogwares.
With a bigger game comes bigger risks
“At this point, we have learned to adapt to our reality, but constant warfare adds another layer threat and uncertaintyso the additional funds will help us better manage potential issues that may arise, as well as fund any extras we would like to implement,” explained CEO Wael Amr.
“Our previous game, Sherlock Holmes The Awakened, was fully developed and released during the war. Through Kickstarter and our backers, we build ourselves a safety net that can save us in more than one case.
From potential power cuts as our infrastructure has been impacted for months, to the need that may emerge to move locations at any moment and without notice, this financial safety net is of great importance to us, so we have need to do the same thing with The Sinking City 2 as well, since this game is still very much larger and more complex“.
As we have seen, The Sinking City 2 takes up various dynamics and atmospheres of the first chapter but shifts the action to a more survival-oriented level, between combat and exploration, in a large semi-open world style map.
