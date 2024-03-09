The Sinking City 2 was announced during this week's Xbox Partner Preview, but despite this rather solid presentation the developers of the Frogwares theme still decided to use Kickstarter to finance the project in crowdsourcing, and this is mainly due to the War in Ukraine and the risks deriving from this.

We have already seen the presentation trailer for The Sinking City 2 which, in fact, was officially announced on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series financing through Kickstarterto guarantee a sort of “safety net” in the face of the risks that such investments may entail.

Being the Ukrainian team, the political and economic situation in the country is obviously difficult, still being in one state of war almost constant with Russia, which makes it difficult to develop a title with a production of a certain caliber like The Sinking City 2, and for this reason the Kickstarter can represent additional economic security for Frogwares.