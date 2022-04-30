Lazio wins 4-3 on the Spezia field in the match of the 35th matchday of Serie A. A fireworks match, full of goals and with the Biancocelesti always recovering, until the final overtaking. La Spezia takes the lead after just 9 minutes with Amian in the lead. Lazio’s reaction takes the form of a penalty scored by Immobile in the 33rd minute. Just two minutes pass and Spezia is again ahead, after a wrong disengagement from the Lazio defense that allows Agudelo to put Strakosha on. It goes to the interval at 2-1 for the hosts. In the second half, the biancocelesti start strong and find the equalizer again with an own goal by the Ligurian goalkeeper Provedel, after a shot by Zaccagni carambolato on the post. Once again Spezia finds the opportunity to immediately move forward, at 56 ‘with Hristov. New forcing of the biancocelesti, who at 68 ‘draw for the third time with Milinkovic Savic. And this time, the end of the match smiles at Lazio, who grabbed the victory in the 90th minute with the goal from Acerbi, the very player who ended up at the center of the controversy after the defeat against Milan due to the reaction to the Rossoneri’s winning goal. Tonight’s three points keep Sarri’s men still in the running for Europe.