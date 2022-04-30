Mazatlan.- The port of Mazatlan is undoubtedly a great hotbed of athletes from a very young age, and today, on Children’s Day, we present you with a clear example of dedication and passion for sports, in this case, the much-pressed swimming.

Tláloc Tonally Tirado Humarán is a little 12-year-old merman who has been a swimmer for eight years in Playa Norte, and who does not miss any event of the Municipal Swimming Committee.

young warrior

Tláloc says that he started swimming at Playa Norte when he was 3 years old, and what he likes the most is “the competitions I have in the sea, having fun with my friends; that I can learn from my mistakes and that I also improve my marks with reinforcement every time, ”explained the Mazatleco.

In addition, he mentions that he likes the sea a lot, because he can spend time with his friends at events.

I think that what I like the most is swimming, and that my family supports me to achieve my goals. I describe myself as a good swimmer and that I like to improve when I am in the sea,” said Tláloc.

Great representative of the port

Tláloc Tirado is part of the Olympic Pool Swimming team, led by Professor Rafael García, and in addition to the Puntuables, he has also gone to compete in events in Culiacán and the city of Los Mochis.

I have been training in the Olympic pool for a few years, in the team with Professor Rafael García. He is a very good teacher as we have won many first place trophies together. What I like most about going out to events is getting to know other places with my team. Also meet other teams and share with them, at the same time making friends everywhere.”

From a swimming family, Tirado Humarán dreams of competing in big jousts when he grows up: “I see myself as a high-level competitor, and I will continue to participate in the events that I can.” “I would also like to participate in international events and represent Mexico in the future, and I will continue training,” he said.

the anecdote

Something that also stands out in Tlaloc is brotherhood and camaraderie, because in addition to being a good colleague, he shares the anecdote of how he became interested in swimming, and it was to support his brother.

