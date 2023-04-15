Ali Maali (Ajman)

Sharjah qualified for the final of His Highness the President of the UAE Football Cup, for the 11th time in its history, after defeating Ajman 3-2, in the aggregate of the two semi-final matches, where the return match at Rashid bin Saeed Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw, while The result of the first leg in the “Smiling Emirate” was Sharjah’s 2-1 lead, and Djanini made the difference in the return match when he replaced Paco Alcacer.

Ajman’s goal was scored by Walid Azaro in the 46th minute, and the “substitute” Djanini succeeded in saving the “king” with the equalizer in the 109th minute, and Abdullah Ghanem got a red card in the 118th minute.

Ajman succeeded in achieving what it wanted during the first half by advancing with a goal in the 46th minute, headed by Walid Azaro through a wonderful pass from Firas Belarabi. Sharjah’s defense did not succeed in stopping its danger.

The danger of Sharjah began in the middle of the half, and Ajman exchanged attacks, and Firas Belarabi played a cross behind Sharjah’s defense, Walid Azzaro pounced on it with his head, scoring the goal of progress for Ajman.

With the start of the second half, Cosmin, the Sharjah coach, pushed Caio Lucas instead of Luan Pereira, and the “king” almost equalized from a cross played by Khaled Al-Dhanhani, which passed by Caio and Alcacer, and despite the attempts of both parties, the second half ended with Ajman advancing with a goal, to be resorted to. The extra innings, and Djanini succeeds in scoring the equalizer in the 109th minute, after a wonderful pass from Khaled Bawazir, to qualify the “King” to face Al Ain for the title of “Most Valuable Cups”.