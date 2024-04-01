La Spezia – In the Easter egg of Spezia and Ascoli there is a delicate salvation clash. One of the last of Serie B, which is drawing to a close. The roadmaps are similar. Both have improved in the last quarter of the season. The points are the same, 31. Like the delay from the positions that are worth direct salvation occupied by Bari and Cosenza. For all these reasons the crossing of the Alberto Picco stadium, which arrives after the two-week break dedicated to the national teams, is worth double. Almost a final.

The official lineups

Luca D'Angelo defined it as “important”, but “there will also be others between now and the end of the championship”. He included “head and heart” in the recipe for winning. And dealt with absences and make-ups. Above all those of Kouda and Reca: the Pole is still out, the Italian is back in the squad but goes to the bench. In his place, in the attacking midfield, there are once again Verde and Bandinelli. It's them, in the 3-4-2-1 of Spezia, to trigger the only striker Falcinelli. Little news, therefore, also in the rest of the starting eleven. Zoet is in goal. The rearguard still belongs to Hristov and Nikolaou, accompanied by Vignali. Mateju moves to the right winger, Elia to the left winger. While in the center of the field, in the control room, there are always Nagy and Salvatore Esposito.

Three-man defense, on the other hand, also for Massimo Carrera. For a few weeks the new coach of Ascoli has been called upon to write the feat of salvation. In the 3-5-2 chosen to challenge Spezia, Vasquez goes in goal and not the veteran Viviano. The attacking tandem is made up of Streng and Giovane, while in midfield Celia and Zedadka move on the outside, Masini, Di Tacchio and Caligara in the centre. Finally, the defense is made up of Vaisanen, Bellusci and Mantovani. There were also many absences from the Marche team: Falzerano, disqualified, and the injured Botteghin, Mendes, Gagliolo, Bogdan and Kraja did not even leave for the Golfo dei Poeti.