Poll results also constitute an opportunity for one campaign to brag over another, but that quickly disappears if the results are reversed.

Then, doubt begins about those conducting them and the validity of the questions or topics contained in them, which raises questions about the reasons for the differences in the results of the polls according to those conducting them, and about the extent of their ability to show the trends of public opinion and sometimes influence it.

Democratic strategist Richard Roth, in an interview with America Today, points out that opinion polls suffer from ambiguity in the results they present to voters.

It is still too early to know which candidate is ahead of the other.

It is not possible to rely on current surveys and invest money in them at this time.

Every candidate is doing his best to gain more votes and achieve good results in the polls.

Joe Biden's campaign focuses on two parts: focusing and targeting Donald Trump and the achievements that Biden made during his presidency.

There are a number of issues and events that may change the course of the electoral campaign and its plan, such as Trump’s future before the trials and the cases that are pursuing him, in addition to the entry of Robert Kennedy as a third party that may make a difference in these elections and the extent of the development of events in the foreign political arena and its relationship with Israel.

For her part, Republican strategist Mindy Walker says that Donald Trump sometimes exploits positive results in his election campaigns as evidence of his superiority and that this behavior falls within the art of campaign management.

The results of the opinion polls being presented at this early time are nothing but speculation about who will win the election.

The results of opinion polls can be unpredictable or inaccurate.

Donald Trump currently attracts many non-traditional voters.

The segment that Trump attracts includes a large percentage of workers, while Democrats are favored by the elite.

Opinion polls