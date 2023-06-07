Loans to politicians: from 110,000 euros for Fratoianni to 61,000 for Meloni

Publish the tax returns of politicians a Deputies. A little of everything emerges in the documents. Funding from various industries to politicians’ election campaigns, all put down in black and white. The most controversial case – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – is that of Robert Hopesecretary of Article 1 candidate in the Pd – Democratic and progressive list: in the list presented to the Chamber there is one donation of 15 thousand euros from Fedefarma and another payment, of the same amount, from its subsidiary Farmaservizi srl. Federfarma is the national federation of Italian pharmacy owners, a union which – through its satellite acronyms – in election campaign also supported the two main running parties, disbursing a total of 20 thousand euros to the Democratic Party and as many a Brothers of Italy. A blatant conflict of interestgiven that Speranza was the Minister of Health of the previous government.

