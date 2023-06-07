In the computer room of the Adorno-Gymnasium in Frankfurt, we once again look to the future. 28 5th graders sit behind their desktop computers. In front of them is Kai Herrmann, who will not only be a teacher for the next 45 minutes, but also a contact person for computer problems. “Mr. Herrmann, that doesn’t work,” calls out a student. “Mr. Herrmann, how can you insert a background image?” comes the voice from a corner. “Mr Herrmann, we have a problem”, from the other. The 33-year-old teacher patiently addresses the students, answers questions and provides help.

“Digital World” is the name of the subject that is on the timetable at the grammar school in Frankfurt’s Westend. This morning, the fifth-graders continue their project in a double lesson: they are supposed to use the MIT App Inventor 2 programming kit to create a smartphone app that helps users to separate waste properly. The goal: Anyone who wants to throw away a banana peel, for example, scans a QR code and the app tells them that the peel belongs in the organic waste bin.

The school subject in which the students become app developers is both a test balloon and a source of hope. Since this school year, “Digital World” has been taught at twelve pilot schools in Hesse. The federal state wants to test how it can introduce schoolchildren to computer science in an independent subject in the future. The hope is that a gap can be closed in this way. After all, Hesse is the last federal state next to Bremen that does not offer any regular computer science courses at secondary level I, i.e. in grades 5 to 10 – not as an elective subject, not as an elective subject and certainly not as a compulsory subject.

Too little and too late?

If Hessian Minister of Education Alexander Lorz (CDU) has his way, “Digitale Welt” should change that. First of all, Lorz wants to expand tests. “The feedback shows us that both the teachers and the students are enthusiastic about the basic idea of ​​the subject. For us, this is a sign that it is worth continuing the pilot project, i.e. extending it to grade 6 and including other schools throughout Hesse,” he says.







The number of participating schools is expected to double in the next school year. In the medium term, the goal is to make the new subject compulsory in grades 5 and 6, throughout Hesse and at all types of schools. “Whether there will also be a compulsory or elective course in computer science in higher grades has yet to be seen, also in view of the already very full timetables there.”

Even if it ended up being in grades 5 and 6: If the compulsory subject actually comes, Hesse will at least begin to approach a situation that educational researchers and economists have been demanding for years, if not decades: comprehensive computer science lessons for as many schoolchildren as possible. Hesse is not alone in its efforts – compulsory subjects are also to be created in Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg in the next few school years.