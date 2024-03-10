Sunday, March 10, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Spending | “I swear, this scent is a banger” – Teenage boys discovered Stockmann's scents

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 10, 2024
in World Europe
0
Spending | “I swear, this scent is a banger” – Teenage boys discovered Stockmann's scents

William Eklund (left), Edwin Paavolainen, Filip Koskinen and Otto Melasniemi smell new perfumes at Stockmann. The perfume enthusiasm of teenage boys is a real phenomenon that Stockmann's salespeople witness every day. Picture: Anton Kunnas / HS

HS spent a day sniffing at Stockmann's perfume department and found out how deeply the scent bites into a person's innermost being.

The perfume department between the shelves Päivi Napari72, grabs a round, aquamarine-green bottle, sprays the scent on a test strip and closes her eyes.

A long and deep inhalation, followed by a disappointed look: the smell is not at all the same as thirty years ago on skiing holidays in northern Italy.

#Spending #swear #scent #banger #Teenage #boys #discovered #Stockmann39s #scents

See also  City The construction machine milled a well-known work of art into pieces in Vallila, Helsinki
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Guardian” functionality measures time to read reports

"Guardian" functionality measures time to read reports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result