A “Deeply Read”a feature launched in February by the newspaper The Guardian, “uses attention span to highlight a broader range of journalism that other readers are spending more time on.”

“This appears on our regionalized homepages and reflects the interests of the region's audience. Not all of these materials are long. To feed the list, we created a metric that analyzes readers' attention span compared to the length of the piece. This means the list is diverse in terms of topic, length and format.”stated the Guardian.

With news publishers increasingly reliant on subscription revenue rather than advertising, engagement is becoming a more important metric. Expanding the types of “top” lists can also help publishers drive discovery within their own sites. The classification of Guardian evaluates the “active time spent” in a report, said Chris Moran, the newspaper's head of editorial innovation, via DM [mensagem direta] on X (formerly Twitter).

“The metric is a long-term internal one at Ophan [sistema de análise interno do Guardian] attention benchmark call and it’s very simple”he said. “It takes into account active reading time, takes into account the length of the article and gives us a score of 5 points. So 5 points means 'this is a great reading time for this length!' and 1 point means 'this is not great for this length'”he states.

“We’ve had this in-house for a number of years to help us look at less broad-based stories that really work with a smaller audience.”he said. “And I've wanted to share it with readers for many years because it highlights such great journalism that's a little off the beaten path of trending topics. To be clear, it's still important to show people what's popular, but we love to show something more.”declared Moran.

To create the “Deeply Read” list for the public, a little more work was required. “We get a lot of page views for random or older articles with very high attention spans that would seem strange or irrelevant”Moran said. “Then [para a lista] We only look at recent articles (within 24 hours), judge based on 8 hours of reader data, and ignore anything with very low interest. This recipe means the journalism highlighted is interesting, different, but not outdated or irrelevant.”

The “Deeply Read” list led me to explore other publisher sites to see how they are ranking articles. O Wall Street Journal divided into “Most Popular News” and “Most Popular Opinion”. And the Trends page New York Times shows not only the most popular stories, but also the most watched videos, the most popular NYT Cooking recipes, the most emailed articles, the most popular articles from the previous week, and the most popular articles on Facebook.

