Good advice is never to drive faster than your guardian angel can fly. But in this case, the guardian angel is behind the wheel of a Mercedes and is driving in the opposite direction – and is mainly concerned with saving the savings. This speeding driver was flashed at no less than 159 km/h on an 80-way, but luckily escapes the fine.

‘This motorcyclist was measured at 159 km/h where 80 is allowed. Normally a hefty fine and a suspension of driving for a certain period of time, but in this case he or she gets away with it,” writes Traffic Police East Netherlands on Instagram. The motorcyclist’s timing happens to be perfect.

The police explains why the driver will not be fined: “This is because the measurement may not be used, since the passenger car also drives in the measurement area.” The license plate of the motorcyclist is in the picture, but apparently the flash photo does not count if there is also another car in the photo. The driver is allowed to send flowers to the Mercedes driver.

How much would the fine be?

The table of speeding fines outside built-up areas ends at 30 kilometers too fast and then you already pay 444 euros. What a fine for almost 80 kilometers should cost too much depends on things such as previous violations. The amount is determined by a public prosecutor or a judge. At such speeds, the amounts quickly rise to 1,500 euros.

The police may not issue a fine, but they use the photo as a teaching moment for other speeders: ‘Did you know that in this case the braking distance of the motorcyclist has quadrupled? Imagine that something suddenly happens and you have to swerve and/or make an emergency stop.’ And there is quite something to be said for that, especially on the motorcycle.