There protest against speed camerasled by Fleximan, has spread with multiple attacks on equipment poles in various areas of Northern Italy. Fleximan struck in various places, the last event was recorded on January 21st in the province of Bergamo, bringing the total number of speed cameras destroyed to 15.
The ongoing investigations will have to determine whether the action was carried out by a single individualone band or different subjects acting autonomously. Some suspect the presence of a large group of emulators. Meanwhile, authorities are examining the tampering map to trace Fleximan's movements and solve the case.
In Piedmont, an alleged Fleximan was identified, a 50-year-old accused of having knocked down two speed cameras on the night between 11 and 12 November 2023. The stopped Fleximan had been filmed by the city cameras and by some private ones. Was reported for aggravated damage.
Speed cameras removed, where they are installed
The count of speed cameras destroyed in Italy and especially in the northern regions in a short time it rose to 15. Below is the list of the most striking cases:
- 18-19 May 2023: Fleximan appeared for the first time in Veneto, a Bosaro (Rovigo)at kilometer 51 of State Road 16, deactivating the device activated on March 20th.
- May 29th: a speed camera on Regional 482 Altopolesana (former Ostigliese State Road), in Baruchella (Rovigo), was targeted and activated on 12 April.
- July 19th: again a Bosarothe newly restored device was chopped off, challenging administrators and indicating that it could be targeted every time it was reactivated.
- August 6: a device on the Provincial 46 in Mazzorno Destro (Rovigo)in Taglio di Po, “fell”.
- November 2: second demolition of the Baruchella speed camera, representing a second provocation.
- November 10-11: two columns for speed control along the SS 337located in via Giovanni XXIII and in Piazza Ferrari in Druogno in Val Vigezzo, province of Verbano-Cusio-Ossola (STOP).
- December 23: after five “victims” in the province of Rovigo, two speed cameras on the Asti ring road (Piedmont) they were sawed off.
- December 24-25: Fleximan struck again at Po cut (Rovigo) during the night.
- December 24th: new “blow” a Garzara (Corbola, Rovigo) on Regionale 495former state road of Codigoro.
- January 4, 2024: the first killing of the year, the tenth in total, occurred in Rosolina (Rovigo)on Romea, at kilometer 71.760.
- January 9th: on the Giau Pass (Municipality of Colle Santa Lucia, Belluno, still in Veneto), the most profitable electronic eye in Italy was demolished, sparking the enthusiasm of “fans” on social media.
- January 13th: first action in Emilia-Romagna, in Lower Reggiana: a Tutor on a four kilometer stretch of the Cispadana, between Boretto (Reggio Emilia) and the entrance to the town of Gualtieri, was put out of action.
- January 14th: Fleximan has arrived in Lombardy, a Cremona, and knocked down the Martignana di Po speed camera.
- January 19th: to Padua (Prisons)a device along Regional Road 10 was deactivated.
- January 21st: return to Lombardy, in the province of Bergamo, to knock down the polespeed camera on State Road 42 in Albano Sant'Alessandro.
Apology of crime
Fleximan has become something of a hero on social media, particularly among discerning motorists frustrated by the presence of speed cameras, considered as a means of generating revenue rather than ensuring road safety. The prosecutor of Treviso, Marco Martaniwarns that in this case it could constitute an apology for a crime.
Crime apology consists of publicly defending or celebrating an illicit act, and this is evident in the thousands of people who, through social media, support Fleximan's actions. The prosecutor suggests that damaging property intended for public service could lead to legal consequences.
