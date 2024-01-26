There protest against speed camerasled by Fleximan, has spread with multiple attacks on equipment poles in various areas of Northern Italy. Fleximan struck in various places, the last event was recorded on January 21st in the province of Bergamo, bringing the total number of speed cameras destroyed to 15.

The ongoing investigations will have to determine whether the action was carried out by a single individualone band or different subjects acting autonomously. Some suspect the presence of a large group of emulators. Meanwhile, authorities are examining the tampering map to trace Fleximan's movements and solve the case.

In Piedmont, an alleged Fleximan was identified, a 50-year-old accused of having knocked down two speed cameras on the night between 11 and 12 November 2023. The stopped Fleximan had been filmed by the city cameras and by some private ones. Was reported for aggravated damage.

Speed ​​cameras removed, where they are installed

The count of speed cameras destroyed in Italy and especially in the northern regions in a short time it rose to 15. Below is the list of the most striking cases:

The incidents of speed cameras destroyed were mainly concentrated in Northern Italy

Apology of crime

Fleximan has become something of a hero on social media, particularly among discerning motorists frustrated by the presence of speed cameras, considered as a means of generating revenue rather than ensuring road safety. The prosecutor of Treviso, Marco Martaniwarns that in this case it could constitute an apology for a crime.

Fleximan identified on social media as a superhero

Crime apology consists of publicly defending or celebrating an illicit act, and this is evident in the thousands of people who, through social media, support Fleximan's actions. The prosecutor suggests that damaging property intended for public service could lead to legal consequences.

