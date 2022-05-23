The Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona recorded the first technical knockout of one Ferrari F1-75 in this 2022. Charles Leclerc’s car fell silent shortly after a third of races due to an obvious problem with the power unit that forced the Monegasque to take the pit lane. Earlier this season, Valtteri Bottas had to raise the white flag in Saudi Arabia due to overheating problems, the same ones that stopped his Alfa Romeo boxmate Guan Yu Zhou yesterday.

In Miami, Ferrari had introduced the ‘2’ power unit with specifications linked to reliability on all single-seaters powered by engines made in Maranello, but this was not enough to avoid the withdrawals recorded at Montmelò (the two in the race must be added to Valtteri Bottas on Friday free practice). Charles Leclerc therefore finds himself with some components of the power unit ‘2’ certainly irrecoverablewhile the opponent for the conquest of the world title Max Verstappen is still ‘stopped’ at the power unit ‘1’ which in all probability will also be used in Monaco before introducing the ‘2’ on the motor tracks of Baku and Montreal .

The Ferrari team principal Mattia BinottoHowever, he is not worried by the prospect of having to spend penalties on the grid at the end of the season because Mercedes demonstrated a year ago that retreating on the grid can also be a strategy.

These are the words of the number one of the Ferrari wall at the press conference at the end of the weekend in Barcelona: “Three power units are certainly too few. To manage the season correctly, Mercedes last year proved they need to get to six. It is true that we had used three in 2021, but we also had a separate championship. It would not be surprising if we reached four, when others reached six last year fighting for a World Cup. Three is a threshold from which penalties are then paid on the grid, but it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not manageable ”.