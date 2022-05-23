Home page World

Of: Patrick Huljina

Split

Monkeypox cases have now been confirmed in several countries. Great Britain discovers new infections every day, the WHO sees a need for action.

Update from May 22, 9:40 p.m.: The UN organization Unaids has criticized some reports and comments on monkeypox cases as homophobic and racist. The organization warned on Sunday that stigmatizing the virus infection could “quickly undermine the fight against the epidemic”.

A large proportion of the cases of monkeypox confirmed to date mainly affect men who have sex with the same sex. But the disease can be transmitted through close contact with an infected person and “hence everyone”. The UN agency fears that stigma and allegations can quickly affect science- and evidence-based efforts to fight the disease. Racist or homophobic attacks “create a cycle of fear”. This makes people avoid health centers, which makes it harder to limit the spread, Unaids explained.

Monkeypox in Germany and Europe: “More cases every day” in Great Britain

First report from May 22nd: LONDON – The monkeypox spread apparently more and more. As of Saturday (May 21), the World Health Organization (WHO) reported around 90 confirmed infections and 30 suspected cases in countries where the virus does not normally occur. Three cases of monkeypox have also been confirmed in Germany: one in Munich and two in Berlin. Experts expect further infections. In the UK, the number of cases is already increasing every day.

So far, 20 cases of monkeypox are known from Great Britain. “We are discovering more cases every day and I would like to thank all the people who are coming in to get tested at sexual health clinics, GPs and emergency departments,” UKHSA chief health officer Susan Hopkins told the BBC on Sunday (22 May). . Her authority will publish new figures on Monday (May 23), she announced.

The monkeypox virus is transmitted primarily in urban areas, with no connection to West or Central Africa, where the infection is otherwise observed, Hopkins said. According to the WHO, men who have same-sex sex are predominantly – but not exclusively – affected. “We recommend anyone who regularly changes sexual partners or has close contact with people they don’t know to call in if they get a rash,” said the British health director.

Monkeypox news: WHO sees “urgent” need for action – first EU country imposes quarantine

Hopkins said people infected with monkeypox could be vaccinated with a smallpox vaccine. “We use it in individuals who we think are at high risk of developing symptoms,” she said. “We use it early, especially within four or five days after symptoms have developed.” This prevents the risk of illness in contact persons.

The WHO sees a need for action due to the international spread. It was “urgently necessary” to raise awareness of the viral disease, it said in a statement on Saturday. In addition, cases would have to be identified and isolated comprehensively, and chains of infection would have to be traced. With Belgium, the first EU country has probably already introduced a quarantine for infected people. You should isolate yourself for 21 days, as reported by several media. Contact persons are therefore not affected.

Monkeypox in Germany: overview of symptoms and variants

How do I recognize a monkeypox infection? The symptoms include sudden onset of fever, severe headache, back pain, sore throat, cough, and often also swelling of the lymph nodes. A typical smallpox rash that spreads from the face to the body is also typical. Blindness and disfiguring scars rarely occur as permanent damage.

According to health authorities, the circulating variant of the monkeypox virus usually causes only mild symptoms, but can also have severe courses. Two variants of the pathogen are known: the milder West African variant and the Central African variant, which is more contagious according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). All monkeypox samples genetically analyzed to date have been of the West African variety. (ph/dpa/afp)