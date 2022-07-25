Wind, heat, mogul pistes, descents at a hell of a speed: the Tour of France is extreme and wild, it harbors dangers. If it weren’t so, it wouldn’t be the biggest and most important bike race in the world.

Et was a tour as written in books. A back and forth of feelings. 13 positive cases. No, not doping. The doping controls worked. Or doping. You don’t know exactly. There were only positive cases in tests for Corona, so 13 drivers were taken out of the race. Others were allowed to continue driving despite positive tests because they were said to be non-contagious. Corona, what else trouble? The route, the heat. But one after the other.

Routing: As always, there was an outcry when the route was presented. 3346 kilometers through France starting in Denmark, where the famous bridge over the Great Belt was found in the route map, up to 70 meters above sea level, 18 kilometers long. It was said to be irresponsible.