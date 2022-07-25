The Youth Cultural Bonus will be available from this Monday, July 25, for young people who turn 18 in 2022, who will be able to benefit from the aid of 400 euros, as announced last Thursday by the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta .

The cultural bonus is a kind of “purse card”, in which young people, over a year, can allocate 400 euros to cultural activities and products.

«The bonus wants to encourage young people to experiment with cultural products and services. This has an objective of general culture for the whole of society, of culture for young people and for the cultural sectors themselves”, said Iceta.

He also assured that, as it is a subsidy, it must be “absolutely transparent”: “It is a significant amount of public money and the Ministry must ensure its proper use.” This is all you need to know about the 400-euro Youth Cultural Voucher: application deadline, beneficiaries, amount, how to request it and what it can be spent on.

Application deadline and beneficiaries



This Youth Cultural Bonus is intended for those young people who turn 18 in 2022. It is estimated that nearly 500,000 young people from all over Spain can benefit from this aid, which aims not only to economically boost this sector of the population so that it discovers and enjoy culture, in addition to generating cultural consumption habits, but also revitalize the Spanish cultural sector, which was punished during the pandemic.

The deadline to apply for this bonus begins this Monday, July 25 and will be open until October 15.

amount



In reference to the amount of the endowment of the Youth Cultural Bonus, this is 400 euros. Minister Iceta stated that they took an “example” from France, which is at 300 euros, and from Italy, at 500 euros, so they decided to place themselves “in that environment.” Precisely, he commented that the opinions of France and Italy on this measure “will save them some scare”, although he admitted that “surely some” they will have. These €400 can be used during the 12 months following their granting.

How to apply



To be able to apply for the Youth Cultural Bonus, it will be necessary to have one of the admitted means to identify yourself and register for this aid program of 400 euros. These means are the Digital Certificate (such as the FNMT-RCM Physical Person Certificate), the DNIe, or Cl@ve.

To obtain the Digital Certificate you must be 18 years old, however, you can request Cl@ve as a minor, at the Registry Office closest to your home, accompanied by your father, mother, or guardian.

The management of the Youth Cultural Bonus will be carried out through a website (https://beneficiarios.bonoculturajoven.gob.es/) and a specific app, in which the applications will be submitted. Once the aid has been granted, a virtual prepaid card will be received for use through the mobile device. They will also be available in physical format for those who require it. The card will be identified with a number and the identity of the beneficiary.

What can the Young Cultural Bonus be spent on?



The 400 euros of the Youth Cultural Bonus are designed to be spent in three different segments. In this way, it is intended to promote the discovery and access to various cultural expressions. These three sections are: one of 200 euros for live culture, 100 euros for physical cultural consumption (books) and 100 euros for the consumption of digital products.

–

200 euros for live arts, cultural heritage and audiovisual arts. For example, tickets and subscriptions for performing arts, live music, cinema, museums, libraries, exhibitions and scenic, literary, musical or audiovisual festivals.

–

100 euros for cultural products on physical support: books; magazines, newspapers, or other periodicals; video games, sheet music, records, CD, DVD or Blu-ray.

–

100 euros for digital or online consumption: subscriptions and rentals to musical, reading or audio-reading, or audiovisual platforms, purchase of audiobooks, purchase of digital books (e-books), subscription to download multimedia files (podcasts), subscriptions to online video games, digital subscriptions to press, magazines or other periodicals.

Regarding the subscription to digital platforms with the cultural bonus, Iceta explained that the subscription will be for “a maximum of four months” but that “nobody prohibits the platforms from giving away more months” than those paid with the bonus.

The cultural bonus also includes the video game sector because, according to the Ministry, it has “a lot of growth potential, it combines technology, many ways of creating and, on many occasions, it is the first gateway to the world of culture for the youngest , since through the video game they discover movies, books or historical figures».

What this cultural aid cannot be spent on



Bulls, textbooks, stationery, software, hardware, musical instruments and sports events are excluded. Pornographic products and those that incorporate sexist stereotypes against women are discarded.