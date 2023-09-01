Friday, September 1, 2023, 2:29 p.m.

















The specialists from Quirónsalud Valencia and Murcia recommend restoring the sleeping and eating schedules gradually one week or ten days before the start of classes to facilitate a progressive adaptation to the new schedule typical of the school stage.

He Dr. José Luís Alcaraz, head of the Pediatric Service of the Quirónsalud Murcia Hospital Remember that “for a healthy growth school-age children should sleep a minimum of 8-9 hours a day, as well as maintain a healthy diet where the pillar of your energy is a balanced breakfastwithout industrial pastries, with milk or some dairy derivative, cereals and fresh fruit, in addition to taking it without haste or stress ».

The specialist from Quirónsalud Murcia also warns that “the beginning of life in the classroom always leads to an increase in close contact between children, which translates into an increase in the virus circulationmainly respiratory, with which, after the first days, they usually appear catarrhal processesaccompanied or not by fever.

For this reason it is essential to ensure that you keep the immunization schedule and the beginning of the course is a good time to review it and, if necessary, give the necessary vaccinations. For this, a review with the pediatrician is good and take the opportunity to discuss the problems that we have detected in recent months. “In addition,” adds Dr. Alcaraz, “in the case of children with chronic diseases (asthma, diabetes, celiac disease, etc., review the measures and treatments with the caregivers or teachers, as well as warn of known allergies.”

Likewise, it is recommended ophthalmological review before the start of the course to early detect small alterations that may be going unnoticed but that may influence school performance.

How to resume the study habit after the holidays



It is common for children to find it difficult to return to paying attention in all classes, as well as to concentrate on a task for a specific time. After several weeks without studying, many of them will have lost the habit of working, a fact that can lead to a lack of organization at the beginning of the new school year. «The transition from a time without routines to a scheduled day may not be easy for the little ones. This fact results, sometimes, in a lack of motivation and, in some cases, fears of the new course, new colleagues, etc. “, explains the educational psychologist Mar García, specialist in the Pediatric Service of the Hospital Quirónsalud Valencia and Mercado de Colón Medical Center.

The Quirónsalud Valencia specialist points out that the most affected children are those who are at the beginning of the first cycle of Primary and in the transition from Primary to Secondary. To prevent it, serenity and normalization with children is essential. those feelings of worry that they can express «It is important not to overwhelm them with going back to school, as well as to start establishing schedules before classes. It is also convenient to provide a sense of humor; for example, propose games to prepare the portfolio”, advises Mar García.

To resume again Study habits, Mar García recommends establishing a routine with regular hours; encourage children to go back to school by speaking positively about the center, teachers and classmates; create one attractive study area screen-free whenever possible and with plenty of natural light; keep track of the tasks that will gradually be withdrawn, to promote their autonomy, although it will be convenient to help them in the planning and organization process that they will gradually learn. “Lastly,” the specialist from Quirónsalud Valencia points out, “the Emotional Support in these moments of change it will be key for them to feel encouraged in their learning process”.

Decalogue for a happy return to school



The specialists from Quirónsalud Valencia and Murcia recommend following these guidelines to experience a happy and smooth return to school:

1. Adapt the schedules a week in advance

2. Work emotionally back to school (positive aspects)

3. Manage extracurricular activities

4. A good breakfast is the best way to start the day

5. Create a room that “helps” concentration

6. Protect your back: adapt the backpack or school trolley to your needs

7. Check your vaccination schedule with your pediatrician

8. Check your vision with the ophthalmologist

9. Reinforce hygienic measures (hand washing, oral hygiene, etc.)

10. Healthy lifestyle habits (daily physical activity, walking outdoors, etc.)