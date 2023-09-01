A little for dad, a little for mom and a lot for the offspring. The ideal modal family car still has to cost quite a lot.

There are sometimes those cars that you recommend, but do not buy yourself. In the case of the undersigned, these are cars such as the Toyota Yaris, for example. Where we as enthusiasts maintain a close relationship with the garage owner and invest every remaining euro in our cars, there are also plenty of down-to-earth people who think driving is expensive enough and just want proper transport.

Another car that passes by regularly is the Skoda Octavia Combi. More space than a BMW 3 Series, but priced like a Volkswagen Golf with which the car shares a lot of technology. Since today, Skoda has a special model that is actually just enough for everyone.

If you need more, you have your priorities out of order. If you find it excessive, you need to adjust your goals. Because ladies and gentlemen, this is the Skoda Octavia Combi Sportsline Business.

That is an average family car that basically does everything you can ask of it. The Sportsline package includes items such as 17-inch alloy pattas (18-inch is optional), black grille, black window pillars and black mirror caps. The Business package is also included, so navigating and hands-free calling is possible.

Under the hood is the 1.5 TSI Evo, a four-cylinder petrol engine that squeezes out 150 hp. Not extremely much, but just fine to drive smoothly. The sprint from a standstill to 100 km/h is over in 8.4 seconds and the top speed is 224 km/h. Not bad for a family car, right? You have the seven-speed DSG as standard. Also handy: you can tow up to 1,500 kg.

Then the price of all this: 39,990 euros all-in. Initially, that is a lot of money for a Skoda Octavia. But nowadays cars are very expensive and money is not worth that much anymore. Take a look at what the rest costs if you are looking for an average family car. A bare Golf Variant 1.0 three-cylinder with manual gearbox is now also 37,240 euros. Oh, and that paint color (Energy Blue) is just right standard.

Is there a catch in the grass? Wow, quite a bit. The current model was unveiled in 2019 at the time, so a facelift is imminent. Oh, and the Octavia Sport Business with 1.5 TSI and DSG cost 36,520 euros last year…

