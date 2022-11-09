The fourth day of COP27 has been dedicated to finance. This is the central discussion of the negotiations, since it is where the money to be allocated to combat the climate crisis is defined. During the day, the United States launched an initiative to finance the transition to clean energy, while the Colombian government proposed exchanging international debt for climate actions related to adaptation and mitigation. Our special envoys to COP27 tell us more.

