





07:12 File Photo: A man wearing a protective mask walks past an illustration of a virus amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In Oldham, United Kingdom, August 3, 2020. © Phil Noble – Reuters

We know that it is a matter of time: at some point, in the same way that happened with Covid-19, a virus will jump from an animal to a human and unleash a public health crisis. We do not know if it will be a known virus or a new one, nor the magnitude of the outbreak. But we know that it is increasingly likely to happen. In this special program we analyze the details of pandemics that could emerge in the future, especially in Latin America.