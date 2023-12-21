In East Jerusalem, tensions between Palestinians and Israeli settlers have been increasing in the context of the war in Gaza. Our reporters visited the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and the Old City, which are now a symbol of what Palestinians say is a broader effort to expel them from East Jerusalem and thwart hopes for a future Palestinian state. Reporting by France 24's Claire Paccalin, Mohamed Farhat, Natalia Ruiz Giraldo and Karim Yahiaoui.

#Focus #East #Jerusalem #Motivated #war #Gaza #settlers #set #sights #Palestinian #homes