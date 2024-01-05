The world enters a year marked by persistent conflicts, crucial elections and global events. Two wars in Ukraine and the Middle East shape the geopolitical course of the world. While more than 70 elections around the globe, including those in the US, promise to define new leaderships. Among other issues, the Paris Olympic Games generate expectations not only on a sporting level, but also on an ecological level. At France 24 we analyze the prospects for a 2024 full of uncertainties and challenges.

