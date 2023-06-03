













Special article: Top 5: The best LGBT+ representations in anime:

Before we want to specify that not all of them are openly located in their different anime installments, but it is an interpretation that is justified in some particular attitudes and that, of course, takes into account the restrictions that it could have in its times or editorials of launch. Without further ado, we present them.

Anime and the LGBT+ community

The L of LGBT+ in anime: Undine from Claymore

Source: Madhouse

claymore it is an anime full of women with multiple types of strengths. Girls can express any kind of feeling and become very kind and loving. However, there is a girl who generated a warm bond with a partner.

Undine is a claymore who tries to appear more robust corporeality so that they allow him to keep at his side the sword of a companion whom he loved very much. Her abilities and her personality are strong and all of her classmates trust her.

The G for LGBT+: Shion from No. 6

No 6 It is a very interesting Sci Fi installmentHowever, it is not only the raw and intense narrative, but also the proposal of its protagonists. Shion and Nezumi are a beautiful couple subsisting in a difficult environment.

Source: Studio Bones

Love is the answer and the support in a very dangerous dystopian world that has everything on the edge. It gives us two people facing it and resisting together.

The anime canvas of No 6 responsibly presents Shion and Nezumi, shows all their traits making them emerge in a splendid way.

The B of LGBT+ in anime: Nana from NANA

It is not something declared, however, the pair of Nanas of lullaby they showed a close relationship full of very virtuous care. They mutually lived and experienced their different approaches and relationships on their own, but no one could doubt the bond they had between them.

Source: Madhouse

lullaby It is a precious delivery that lets us see the nuances of the protagonists as women who fight for what they want and who overcome the damage of the world from their own structures.

The T of LGBT+ in anime: Lili from Zombie Land Saga

zombie land It is an excellent installment in several aspects. But, right now we want to highlight one of the idols in her group.: Lili, who is openly trans. His character is respectfully developed in a comedy installment. So it’s a very worthy presentation.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Also, the episode that focuses on her is simply wonderful.

We do not miss the opportunity to recommend the anime of zombieland saga which is available on Crunchyroll. The title has two seasons and each one has twelve episodes.

As a super special mention, we refer to a character for whom we have a very particular affection: Aunt Nao’s Skip and Loafer, the warm anime of the spring season that tries to expose the growth of a cast of high school youth.

Auntie Nao is really amazing, the warmest and most precious. She is a trans character with a really spectacular development.

We recommend: Why watch Skip and Loafer? – A kaleidoscope of metamorphosis

About the LGBT+ community in anime

Although it is true that there are anime installments with very particular genres that follow their characters and structure the story from their position of sexual identity, and this is most fortunate because they have their own space of representation; We believe that it is also very important that identities coexist in the different installments of any anime genre, since they function as a reflection of the world in general.

Because of this we prefer to make this top of different anime demographics. But, we hope to give more space to their corresponding genres, so that their reach is greater and recognized.

