06/02/2023 – 23:01

The average price of gasoline at filling stations in the country fell 0.9% this week, to R$ 5.21 per liter, between May 28 and June 3, informed this Friday, 2, the Agency National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels. In the week immediately before, gasoline had cost R$ 5.26 per liter at the pump average.

The drop in consumer prices still reflects the reductions practiced by Petrobras in refinery prices in mid-May. The return of ICMS charging at a fixed rate of R$ 1.22 per liter yesterday, the 1st, is starting to arrive at the pumps, but it has not yet been felt in the national average price, which should happen in the next survey by the ANP, at the end of next week.

+ Average gasoline price drops by R$0.20 at gas stations

So, an increase of between R$ 0.15 and R$ 0.20 per liter of fuel is expected, since the new fixed rate exceeds, in percentage terms, the current rates practiced in most states. The consultancy Centro Brasileiro de Infraestrutura (CBIE) points to a 22% increase in the average ICMS in the country, with an impact of R$ 0.16 on the final price of a liter of gasoline.

This is the third week of drop in gasoline prices at gas stations due to Petrobras’ reduction in its refineries. On May 17, the state-owned company lowered the price of fuel by 12.6% or R$ 0.40 per liter. The reduction came days after the announcement of a change in its pricing policy, but it had technical ballast due to the drop in international prices for oil and derivatives in previous weeks.

In recent weeks, the relief in gasoline has also been fueled by the drop in prices of anhydrous ethanol, which makes up 27% of the blend of regular gasoline sold at stations. According to a survey by the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics at the USP Agricultural School (Cepea/Esalq-USP), the price of anhydrous ethanol at São Paulo mills has already dropped 12.8% in the last four weeks. The oscillation in this price this week had not yet been released by the observatory until the time of publication of this text.

Diesel

The price of S10 diesel also dropped this week to R$5.16 per liter from R$5.24 last week, a reduction of 1.5% calculated by the ANP. The movement also has to do with the aftermath of Petrobras’ reduction of 12.7% or R$ 0.44 per liter, also from May 17.

LPG

Completing the list of fuels with falling prices is liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or cooking gas, widely consumed by the poorest sections of the population. The price of a 13-kilogram bottle of LPG fell 1.38% this week, to R$104.37 from R$105.84 the previous week, according to the ANP.























