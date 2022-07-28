Ice hockey | Teemu Pulkkinen, who also played in Leijon, returned to his KHL club

Players who play in Russia are currently not selected for Leijon.

Ice hockey player Teemu Pulkkinen has returned to Russia and participated in the training of his club Traktor Chelyabinsk. A Russian website tells about Pulkkinen’s return Sport Express. Team has also published on its website photos from the training held last week, and Pulkkinen, who plays in the club with number 6, appears in them.

Pulkkinen, 30, played until the end of last season in Chelyabinsk. His contract extended to this season and his agent has already assuredthat Pulkkinen will continue in the NHL.

Finland The Ice Hockey Federation has said that those who play in Russia will not be selected for the national team. In an interview with Iltalehti, the chairman Harri Nummela confirmed the validity of the policy.

“I’m speaking on a general level now, and I’m not evaluating the situation of an individual player. In the current world situation, players who play sports in club team activities in Russia would not be selected for the national team at the moment”, comments Nummela

Pulkkinen has played for Leijon, for example, in the 2016 World Championships.