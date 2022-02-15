Andrés Guardado is a Mexican soccer legend The Mexican midfielder for Real Betis reached the figure of 500 appearances in European soccer this weekend in the victory of the Heliópolis team over Levante by a score of 4-2. The ‘Little Prince’ entered the 66th minute replacing Rodri and helped his team maintain the advantage, generate balance and take an important victory that places the albiverdes in third place in the general table.
Guardado is the Mexican soccer player with the most matches in European soccer. Do you know who are the players who share this list with the ‘Little Prince’?
The Mexican defender emigrated to European football at a very young age and signed with AZ Alkmaar. He also went through the ranks of Espanyol, PSV Eindhoven, AS Roma and Real Sociedad. He in total he played 359 games in the Old Continent.
The ‘Bombardier’ came to European football very young to serve in Arsenal. Due to his young age, he was loaned to clubs like Salamanca and Osasuna. In addition to being a member of the Gunners, he went through West Bromwich and found the best version of himself at Real Sociedad. He in total he played 360 matches in Europe.
The central defender is considered one of the best Mexican soccer players in history, only behind Hugo Sánchez. Rafa Márquez played in Europe with AS Monaco, FC Barcelona and Hellas Verona. He in total he played 395 games in Europe.
Hugo Sánchez is, without a doubt, the best player that Mexico has produced. ‘El Pentapichichi’ dazzled with Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid. He also played with Rayo Vallecano and FC Linz from Austria. He in total he played 495 matches in Europe.
Guardado is the Mexican player with the most games on the Old Continent. This weekend he reached 500 matches. He played for Deportivo La Coruña, Valencia, Bayer Leverkusen, PSV Eindhoven and currently plays for Real Betis. Club with which he would renew another year.
