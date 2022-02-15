In 1971 the public accountant John Lista fateful November 9, murdered systematically to his mother, wife and their three children.

He began with his wife, Helen List, to whom he had been married for twenty years. She had no chance to react shot him from behind. Before her children returned from school, she also went up to the third floor, where her mother lived, and while she was having breakfast she shot and killed her.

Then he had breakfast as usual. She cleaned the house, because she did not want that the moment her children arrived they would be alerted with the blood. Until the hours passed and her daughter, Patricia, asked her to look for her at school. Returning home he shot her and her youngest son, Frederick.

Without any remorse, after cleaning the house of the traces of the murders he had just committed, he went to support his middle son, John Jr., in his football game. Returning to the house, he tried to assassinate him without opposition as he had achieved with the previous ones. four victims.

(Keep reading: ‘The wrong man’: when justice captures an innocent).

However, John Jr. fought his father after being shocked for the first bullet. She was John E. List’s victim with the most injuries, since he shot her nine times, until he was certain of his death.

‘I wanted to save their souls’

Although for more than ten years he had held jobs that allowed him to provide a comfortable life for his family, when he was laid off after a restructuring of his company and failed to find a job promptly, the shame of not being able to provide for his family led him to do more and more despicable things.

He never told his family that he had lost his jobInstead, he dressed in office suits every day and headed off to countless job interviews. After a while, she dedicated herself to reading the newspaper at train stations, waiting for the hours to pass before she could return home.

(Keep up to date: ‘My boyfriend killed my son, but they sent me to jail.’)

Eventually, he began taking money out of his mother’s account to cover the mortgage debt on the Victorian house they had moved into less than two years earlier. However, in the confession letter that List sent to his Pastor, Eugene Rehwinkel, he stated that what motivated him to carry out the murders was how far his family had moved away from him. God and religion.

Already in prison, List would admit that he did not choose to commit suicide having murdered his family because he thought that doing so would deny him entry to heaven.

FBI Most Wanted Poster

How did they find it?

There is a program in the US that makes profiles and descriptions of most wanted criminals by the FBI. It’s called ‘America’s Most Wanted’, and in an episode in 1989 they dedicated one of the episodes to John Emil List.

(More like this: FBI-Trained Police Killers Are ‘In The Crosshairs’ Of The Agency.)

For this program, a forensic artist was hired to recreate a bust of John List’s face in clay, which was elementary so that it could be recognizable. Some old neighbors of List, who had changed his name to Robert Clarkthey were watching the program and they recognized it.

After this, her neighbors, Wanda Flanery and her daughter Eva Mitchell, after long deliberations decided to call the FBI and a week later agents from that institution went looking for him at the house he shared with his new wife, Dolores Clark.

He was arrested when he was recognized with was compared to projected images of the changes his face would undergo over the years.

He died at the age of 82 while still in prison.

More news

– Prison for alleged murderer of LGBTI leader Cristina Cantillo, in Santa Marta

– The shadow of the mafia in a millionaire lawsuit in the US against Colombia

– Teenager killed his parents and his brother after an argument in Spain

– One dead policeman and three wounded after armed attack on patrol in Cúcuta

– The macabre crime of a woman in an exclusive building in Medellín

Trends WEATHER