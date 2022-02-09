Home page politics

Klingbeil describes Söder and Merz as “pubescent boys” © Britta Pedersen / dpa

SPD leader Lars Klingbeil has sharply criticized CDU leader Friedrich Merz and CSU leader Markus Söder for their opposition course, including the facility-related compulsory vaccination.

Berlin – SPD leader Lars Klingbeil has sharply criticized CDU leader Friedrich Merz and CSU leader Markus Söder for their opposition course, including when it comes to facility-related compulsory vaccination. “Merz and Söder act more like the pubescent boys in the schoolyard who are looking for any fight,” said Klingbeil on Wednesday in the picture program “The Right Questions”.

He referred to attacks from the Union on Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) – who was recently criticized for an older guest contribution for the publication of a left-wing association in which the Office for the Protection of the Constitution is interested – or Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) because of the facility-related vaccination requirement.

Again and again the Union goes on a riot, said Klingbeil. “One is desperately looking for the conflict, one tries to differentiate oneself, one is not at all serious in the opposition work.”

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder had announced that the compulsory vaccination for employees in care and in clinics would be suspended from mid-March. However, it cannot be implemented in its current form, and the federal government must make improvements, he argued on Tuesday. CDU leader Friedrich Merz had called for the suspension throughout Germany. The Union faction had a say in the law in the Bundestag in December. Klingbeil accused Merz and Söder of a “muddle” that led to uncertainty among the population. (dpa)