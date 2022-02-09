The Dubai Misdemeanors Court annulled a decision to deport an Asian investor who was sentenced to a fine and deportation after being convicted of drug abuse, taking advantage of the new Anti-Drug Law No. 30 of 2021, which made the deportation mandatory and not obligatory according to the previous law, after applying the rule of law that is best for the accused.

In detail, a witness from the Anti-Narcotics Department of the Dubai Police stated in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that information had been received about the accused’s use of drugs and possession of a quantity of them, so a permit was issued to search his residence, and by raiding and searching the apartment, a dark substance with the distinctive appearance of cannabis was found, in addition to a crystalline substance that resembles Crystal, and by examining a sample of his urine, it was confirmed that he had used cannabis, so he was charged with possession and use of narcotics.

After examining the case, the court of first instance fined him 5,000 dirhams, confiscated the seized items, and deported him from the state.

In addition, the lawyer, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ridha, the legal representative of the accused, through the opposition, appealed to the specified time, and requested in the defense memorandum the application of Article 75 of Federal Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotics and psychotropic substances, which states that deportation of the foreigner is permissible for the court panel if he is convicted in One of the offenses of abuse, personal use, or possession with intent to abuse, given that the new law referred to is the most suitable for the accused, so it must be applied according to the first paragraph of Article 13 of the Penal Code.

He petitioned the court to cancel the deportation decision, given that the accused’s record is devoid of any precedents and he has investments within the state, as he is responsible for managing his father’s projects, and comes from a dignified and reputable family living in the Emirates, and the relationship of its members and their association with their mother country has been cut off since they have resided in the state since More than thirty years.

After examining the request, the Court of First Instance decided to cancel the deportation decision, contenting with the fine.



