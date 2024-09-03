Yes ok Spawn Although not on the level of heroes like Captain America, Spider-Man or Batman, this character has managed to build a large fan base since his first appearance in 1992. Thus, it should not be a big surprise to hear that in 1997 a movie of Spawnwhich is considered one of the worst of its kind, and which has arrived on Netflix.

That’s how it is, Spawn from 1997 is now available on Netflix in regions such as the United States and Spain. Unfortunately, or fortunately for some people, this adaptation has not yet reached the streaming service in our region, but it is only a matter of time before this happens. In this way, the company hopes that this film will have a second chance and, above all, keep the public entertained until the premiere of the new adaptation. Spawn that we will see in 2025.

In the comics, The story introduces us to Al Simmons, a military veteran who, after joining the CIA and serving in White House security, is betrayed by his own boss.Jason Wynn. After her death, Simmons descends into Hell and, in a desperate attempt to see his wife one more time, makes a pact with Malebolgia, the Lord of the Eighth Ring of Hell, to become the leader of his armies.

The 1997 film tries to adapt these events in the best possible way, but ends up doing a poor job. Although the story is anything but positive, The film has been praised for its combination of special and practical effects.as well as a couple of performances, including Michael Jai White in the lead role.

Regarding the new 2025 film, There is not much information available at the moment.We know that Jamie Foxx will take on the role of Spawn, with a script by Scott Silver, who worked on Joker: Folly of Two, Malcolm Spellman, Head of Captain America: Brave New Worldand Matthew Mixon, who previously did the same with Yesterday Was Everything.

We can only wait to see what awaits the character in 2025. In the meantime, Spawn from 1997 is now available on NetflixIn Mexico, this film is available on Max. In related topics, you can learn more about this film here.

Via: Netflix